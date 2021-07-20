ContentBox (BOX) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $914,626.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00271371 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

