Contrasting Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yext and CompuMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.41 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -15.67 CompuMed $5.27 million 1.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Volatility and Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yext and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83% CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92%

Summary

CompuMed beats Yext on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks. The platform helps its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other informations. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

