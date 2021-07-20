Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

