Cooper Financial Group Has $435,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

