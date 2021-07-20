Cooper Financial Group Has $475,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

