Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

