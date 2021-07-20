Cooper Financial Group Makes New $293,000 Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

