Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.