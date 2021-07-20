Cooper Financial Group Sells 163 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $339.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.94 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

