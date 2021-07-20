Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,328 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.41% of Copart worth $105,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $141.62. 8,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

