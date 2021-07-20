Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 429.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,832 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 355,886 shares worth $16,796,818. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. 17,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,844. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

