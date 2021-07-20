Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 13,960 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,048. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,094,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

