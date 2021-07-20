Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 11,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,410. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

