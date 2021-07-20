Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,116,850 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116,850 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises about 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 2.67% of Primo Water worth $70,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $44,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $23,984,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,286 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

