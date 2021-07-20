Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

