Credit Suisse AG Sells 35,103 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

