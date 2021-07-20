Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,322 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blucora were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $771.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,593.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

