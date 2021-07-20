Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 1,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,517. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,486 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

