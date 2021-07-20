Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $265.00 Price Target

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $265.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

NYSE BA traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,529,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.41.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

