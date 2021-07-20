Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEQP opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

