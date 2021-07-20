CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

