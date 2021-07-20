Critical Analysis: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

28.4% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fang and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.44 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Skillz $230.12 million 25.47 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -36.05

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Risk & Volatility

Fang has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fang and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 5 0 2.63

Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Fang.

Summary

Skillz beats Fang on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

