CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 47,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $422,629.56. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,629 shares of company stock worth $52,108,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

