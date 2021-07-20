Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s Largest Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 804,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Crown makes up 5.6% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $78,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

