Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.88. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

CCK opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82. Crown has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

