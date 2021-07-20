Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Cryoport stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,924 shares of company stock valued at $48,366,333 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

