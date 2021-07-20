Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44.78 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $44.78 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00087452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.