CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declares Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -3.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.99) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 15,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,473. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Robert Wesley Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 176,130 shares of company stock worth $278,741. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

