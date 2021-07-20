CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CTS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

