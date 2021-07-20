CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. 2,468,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 107,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

