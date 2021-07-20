Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1,098.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

