Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 49,461 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

JCI stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Insiders have sold 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

