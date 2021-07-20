Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 17.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 42.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Anthem by 20.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 21.4% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,296,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.