Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Zscaler worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Shares of ZS opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $236.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

