Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 116,247 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.