Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of CGEM opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

