Curate Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $325,987.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,568,091 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.