CWV Chain Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $5.29 million and $17,271.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00095831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00141925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,623.82 or 0.99788596 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

