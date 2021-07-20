Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

