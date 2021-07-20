CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

