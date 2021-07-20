DAD Hits Market Cap of $46.43 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $46.43 million and $582,309.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

