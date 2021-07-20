Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Up 1.8%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 58,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 27,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

