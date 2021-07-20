Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.19.

Danaher stock opened at $283.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.06. The company has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52-week low of $190.34 and a 52-week high of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

