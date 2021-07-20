Daniel Lefaivre Acquires 1,800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Daniel Lefaivre purchased 1,800 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

CZR opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

