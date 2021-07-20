Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -748.73 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,334 shares of company stock worth $80,027,498. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

