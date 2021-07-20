Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.83.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

