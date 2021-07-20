Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBEAU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

SBEAU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

