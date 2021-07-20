Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $114,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

