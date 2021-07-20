Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJAQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

