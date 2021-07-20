Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $11.90 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,895,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.45. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.